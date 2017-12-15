The Zajac Ranch in Mission, BC is a summer camp for children who are dealing with chronic and debilitating health issues. Coming to the ranch is a welcomed break from daily routines and an opportunity for campers to challenge themselves in ways that simply aren’t available at home.

Even though the Zajac Ranch is always finding ways to help as many children as possible experience camp through special medical care and even extra funding, there were still some kids who just couldn’t come because they needed daily check ups with their doctors. Despite the possibility that Facetiming with a doctor could open the door for a child to come, the camp wasn’t able to accommodate them because there was no Internet available.

When TELUS PureFibre came to the camp all of that changed. Children from around the province who always wanted to come to camp were packing their bags, because they could still check in with their doctors, provide real time updates and access critical information for their continued health.

Who would have thought access to fast and reliable Internet could actually change a kid’s life? The Zajac Ranch has the campers to prove it.

"TELUS PureFibre allows us to provide a camp experience for kids who may never have had an opportunity." says Zajac Ranch Nurse, Kim Chung