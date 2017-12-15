TELUS Logo
TELUS PureFibre.
The fastest internet technology.

We’re building Western Canada’s only fibre optic internet network to bring you the fastest, most reliable internet technology.

Get the best home internet coverage for free.

Get the TELUS Boost Wi-Fi starter pack and expansion pack ($240 value), included with internet on a 2 year term. Order online and get a $100 bill credit.

Why TELUS PureFibre is better

The #1 Internet technology for speed and reliability.

Break free from buffering.

Stream your favourite shows and movies without pauses to buffer.

Speed, even at peak times.

Lightning fast internet, no matter how many people in your area are online.

Enjoy full speed with multiple devices.

Your internet won’t slow down, even when everyone’s connected.

Share your memories in a heartbeat.

Upload photos and videos as fast as you download them.

A direct, 100% fibre optic connection.

Fibre optic never degrades, which means an always fast, always consistent connection, without lag or buffering delays. Unlike other providers, TELUS PureFibre delivers 100% fibre right to your home on a connection that will never slow down, even during peak hours.

Download and upload at equally fast speeds.

Only fibre can deliver uploads as consistently lightning fast as downloads, which makes sharing and streaming online easier.

Game on with lower latency.

Gamers know that milliseconds matter. With the #1 internet technology for gaming, you’ll never miss anything due to latency.

Learn about gaming with PureFibre

The best home internet coverage.

Our advanced Wi-Fi modem paired with TELUS Boost Wi-Fi gives you lightning fast internet in every corner of your home. Plus you’ll get the ability to manage and pause your Wi-Fi network with the TELUS My Wi-Fi app.

Learn about TELUS Boost Wi-Fi

Better Mobility coverage wherever fibre lives.

TELUS PureFibre brings you the same lightning fast internet speeds you expect at home wherever you go.

Smarter home security

TELUS PureFibre powers the latest technology in SmartHome Security to keep your family safe and secure.

Learn about TELUS SmartHome Security

TELUS PureFibre stories

Zajac Ranch

What if TELUS PureFibre could keep a child in need at camp?

Sunshine TV

What if being remote could become an advantage?

Molly's Reach

What if the Internet could make food taste better?

Connect to the TELUS PureFibre network

It’s free to connect your home or business to the #1 internet technology for speed and reliability.

Put your business in the fast lane

Trust the TELUS PureFibre network to keep your business connected. Operate locally and compete globally with our fastest, most reliable internet.

View business plan
